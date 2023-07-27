Left Menu

Two workers killed in factory boiler blast in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Permanand Jha said that the victims were identified as Alinawaz, 42, and Rambharose, 55, while a 60-year-old Jaipal was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the police, Jha said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 13:12 IST
Two workers killed in factory boiler blast in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two workers were killed and one seriously injured in a boiler blast at a chemical factory near Makhyali village on Bhopa road Thursday morning, a government official said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Permanand Jha said that the victims were identified as Alinawaz, 42, and Rambharose, 55, while a 60-year-old Jaipal was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. The incident took place at the Balaji Alem chemical factory when it was full of workers. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the police, Jha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023