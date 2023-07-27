Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS detains man in Ratnagiri for questioning in case of terror suspects held in Pune

Both carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, the police said.According to police sources, the two terror suspects along with one more person - who managed to run away during the Pune polices operation - were allegedly conspiring to trigger bomb blasts in Jaipur.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:24 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 13:24 IST
Maharashtra ATS detains man in Ratnagiri for questioning in case of terror suspects held in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Pune police arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a man in Ratnagiri district for questioning in the case, an official said on Thursday.

The man was apprehended by the Navi Mumbai unit of the ATS based on a tip-off, and his interrogation was on, he said.

''Further action against him will be taken if he is found to be involved in the case,'' the official said.

The state ATS recently took over the probe into the case of two terror suspects arrested in Pune last week. ''During the investigation, the names of a few more persons came to light, following which the ATS teams started inquiring several persons,'' he said.

The duo, wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan, were nabbed from Kothrud area of Pune city in the wee hours of July 18. A court in Pune later sent the duo - Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24) - to police custody till July 25.

The two suspects hail from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and are graphic designers. Both carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, the police said.

According to police sources, the two terror suspects along with one more person - who managed to run away during the Pune police's operation - were allegedly conspiring to trigger bomb blasts in Jaipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023