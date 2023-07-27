Maharashtra ATS detains man in Ratnagiri for questioning in case of terror suspects held in Pune

Days after the Pune police arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in terror-related activities, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained a man in Ratnagiri district for questioning in the case, an official said on Thursday.

The man was apprehended by the Navi Mumbai unit of the ATS based on a tip-off, and his interrogation was on, he said.

''Further action against him will be taken if he is found to be involved in the case,'' the official said.

The state ATS recently took over the probe into the case of two terror suspects arrested in Pune last week. ''During the investigation, the names of a few more persons came to light, following which the ATS teams started inquiring several persons,'' he said.

The duo, wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan, were nabbed from Kothrud area of Pune city in the wee hours of July 18. A court in Pune later sent the duo - Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24) - to police custody till July 25.

The two suspects hail from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and are graphic designers. Both carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, the police said.

According to police sources, the two terror suspects along with one more person - who managed to run away during the Pune police's operation - were allegedly conspiring to trigger bomb blasts in Jaipur.

