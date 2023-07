Jordan condemns provocative act by Israeli minister in 'storming' Jerusalem's Aqsa mosque

Jordan on Thursday condemned what it termed as the "storming" by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of Jerusalem's Aqsa mosque, warning of its dangerous consequences.

"The move by an Israeli minister to storm the Holy Al Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity and the practices by (Jewish) extremists is a provocative act and a flagrant violation of international law," said Sinan al Majli , foreign ministry spokesman.

