Left Menu

China offers to hold joint military drills with Philippines

Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Romeo Brawner will study the offer which was presented to him by China's ambassador to Manila, CNN Philippines and state-run PTV reported. "They said they submitted some white papers, we have to study," Brawner said in a video posted by CNN Philippines on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 13:46 IST
China offers to hold joint military drills with Philippines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has offered to hold joint military exercises with the Philippines, local media reported on Thursday, quoting Manila's military chief. Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Romeo Brawner will study the offer which was presented to him by China's ambassador to Manila, CNN Philippines and state-run PTV reported.

"They said they submitted some white papers, we have to study," Brawner said in a video posted by CNN Philippines on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. There was no immediate comment from Brawner, but military spokesperson Medel Aguilar said he did see the video of Brawner's interview and reiterated the conversation he had with the Chinese diplomat was "informal."

"I am not aware if we are already furnished with the white papers," Aquilar told Reuters. Brawner spoke to reporters on the sidelines of an event hosted by China's ambassador in Manila to mark the anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Aquilar said. China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We try to establish relations with armies, with armed forces around the world. This is one way for us to prevent war," Brawner said. Beijing's offer to carry out joint military drills with the Philippines comes as time of heightened tensions between the countries over what Manila describes as China's "aggressive" activities in the South China Sea.

China has longstanding territorial disputes in the South China Sea with several countries in the region, including the Philippines. There were no other details given on the proposed joint military drills, but Brawner said they would not be conducted in the South China Sea.

A former army chief, Brawner this month took over as armed forces head, succeeding Andres Centino who was appointed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as his adviser on the South China Sea. Marcos, who has sought closer ties with Washington, reiterated in his annual address on Monday, that he will protect his country's sovereign rights and territorial integrity.

China does not accept the Arbitral Tribunal's ruling in 2016 which concluded Beijing's claim to almost the entire sea was invalid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023