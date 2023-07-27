Left Menu

Kuwait executes 5 prisoners, including a man convicted in 2015 Islamic State-claimed mosque bombing

The Sunni extremist group views Shiites as apostates deserving of death.It was the first militant attack in Kuwait, a small oil-rich country, in more than two decades.The attack was likely intended to foment unrest between Kuwaits Sunni and Shiite populations, but instead it backfired, reawakening a sense of national solidarity not seen since Saddam Husseins 1990 invasion.The extremist group no longer controls any territory following a gruelling military campaign by an array of forces, but continues to carry out sporadic attacks in Syria and Iraq.

PTI | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 13:49 IST
Kuwait executes 5 prisoners, including a man convicted in 2015 Islamic State-claimed mosque bombing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait said Thursday it executed five prisoners, including an inmate convicted over the bombing of a Shiite mosque in 2015 that killed 27 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The inmates were hanged at the Central Prison, Kuwait's Public Prosecution said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the five include the mosque attacker, three people convicted of murder and a convicted drug dealer.

One of the convicted murderers was Egyptian, another was Kuwaiti, and the convicted drug dealer was from Sri Lanka.

The statement didn't provide the nationality of the mosque attacker or the third convicted murderer, saying only that they were in Kuwait unlawfully.

The 2015 bombing occurred during midday Friday prayers inside one of Kuwait's oldest Shiite mosques.

The Islamic State group, which at the time controlled large areas in both Syria and Iraq, claimed the attack. The Sunni extremist group views Shiites as apostates deserving of death.

It was the first militant attack in Kuwait, a small oil-rich country, in more than two decades.

The attack was likely intended to foment unrest between Kuwait's Sunni and Shiite populations, but instead it backfired, reawakening a sense of national solidarity not seen since Saddam Hussein's 1990 invasion.

The extremist group no longer controls any territory following a gruelling military campaign by an array of forces, but continues to carry out sporadic attacks in Syria and Iraq. It also boasts affiliates in several Asian and African countries.

Executions are relatively rare in Kuwait, which put seven inmates to death last November.

Before that, the last one was in 2017, when it executed seven prisoners, including a ruling family member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023