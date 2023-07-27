COLUMN-US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves: Peter Apps

Last week, the USS Kentucky docked in the South Korean port of Busan, the 20 Trident II D5 missiles on board carrying the first U.S. nuclear weapons deployed to the peninsula since the United States withdrew its tactical atomic arms in 1991. U.S. officials said the visit was designed to send a message to an increasingly aggressive North Korea, which has launched a flurry of short, medium and long-range ballistic and cruise missile tests this year including two on Monday.

But the U.S. visit, the first in a series, appears at least as much designed to reassure both South Korea and Japan. Following last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine, mounting voices in Tokyo and Seoul have expressed concern future U.S. administrations might abandon them in any war, prompting calls in South Korea in particular to pursue its own atomic programme.

In January, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol broke with decades of convention to suggest just that, although he rowed back on those comments following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in April. South Korean officials have told journalists that should they choose to do so, the government in Seoul could develop atomic weapons quickly. It is an option that has become popular since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which gave up its own atomic weapons in 1994 after the collapse of the Soviet Union following security pledges from Moscow, Washington, London and Paris, a decision some Ukrainians now regret.

A February survey by the Chicago Council of Global Affairs and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace showed 71% of South Koreans now wanted their country to develop nuclear weapons, while 56% wanted to see U.S. tactical nuclear weapons return to the Korean peninsula. In his January comments, South Korea’s Yoon also suggested the deployment of U.S. tactical atomic weapons as an alternative to South Korea’s own.

Any such move would represent a significant U.S. shift. Successive post-Cold War U.S. administrations have been reluctant to increase deployments of smaller U.S. warheads overseas, although the U.S. retains dozen of "free-fall" nuclear bombs in Europe under a NATO agreement that would allow them to be used by German, Dutch, Belgian, Italian and Turkish aircraft in an atomic conflict. KENNEDY’S 60-YEAR-OLD WARNING

With a reported range of more than 6,000 miles, the more modern Trident missiles on the USS Kentucky could easily strike North Korea from the far side of the Pacific, so its South Korea visit – like that of the nuclear powered conventionally armed USS Annapolis a few days later – serves little direct military purpose. U.S. officials, however, clearly hope the display of nuclear force will douse further calls for Seoul to pursue its own nuclear programme.

Tensions on the peninsula have risen in the run-up to the Thursday's anniversary of the armistice that halted, but did not end, the Korean War in 1953. There has never been a peace treaty. Aboard the USS Kentucky on July 19, Yoon said he believed he was the first foreign leader to inspect a US ballistic missile submarine visiting their country. Referencing the first meeting of the U.S.-South Korean “nuclear consultative group” to discuss tactics the previous day, he repeated long-running U.S. warnings that any nuclear use by North Korea would mark the “end of that regime”.

Limiting the number of nations developing atomic weapons has been a U.S. priority for decades. In March 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy warned that within a few years, as many as “15 or 20 or 25” countries might develop the atomic bomb, any of them capable of triggering a global atomic war. Successive U.S. administrations have had some success in stopping that happening – there are currently only nine acknowledged or presumed atomic powers in the world, including Israel which never comments on its weapons.

Concerns Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states might also “go nuclear” have always been a major driver of U.S. efforts to stop Iran from doing so. Should South Korea do so, some suspect nearby Japan might feel pressured to follow suit. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, former Japanese President Shinzo Abe suggested the time had come for Tokyo to negotiate a similar “nuclear sharing” deal with the U.S. to the NATO scheme in Europe. While that seems unlikely, U.S. and Japanese officials have announced heightened discussions on nuclear planning, with a view to meshing Tokyo more deeply into U.S. deterrence plans for Asia.

Some analysts suggest that should the U.S. start sharing or permanently basing its atomic weapons in a single Asian nation, still more are likely to want a similar deal, with Singapore and Australia potentially among the keenest. China’s own military atomic arsenal is already growing fast. Current estimates suggest China has around 400 atomic warheads, but a Pentagon report in November said Beijing might increase that to 1,000 by the end of the decade and 1,500 by 2035.

PLAYING THE NUCLEAR CARD The fact that such new nuclear deployments are even being discussed marks a dramatic shift from the Obama era, in which the U.S. and Kremlin continued to talk in terms of potential future disarmament.

Earlier this year, Russia suspended its participation in much of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaties (START) that had kept the U.S. and Russia updated on each other's arsenals since the end of the Cold War, prompting the U.S. to follow suit. Since then, Russia has also announced a movement of tactical nuclear missiles to its neighbour Belarus, bordering several NATO states. Playing the nuclear card as a diplomatic tool has long been a gambit by countries feeling threatened and insufficiently supported by the United States and its allies. In the early 1990s, Polish officials used warnings that Warsaw might develop its own atomic device to help overcome initial U.S. and European resistance to eastern and central European NATO membership.

Documents declassified in the 1990s show the U.S. deployed nuclear bombs to at least 27 countries and territories during the Cold War, most with the negotiated agreement of their governments but also sometimes secretly. In the 1970s and early 1980s, U.S. atomic-armed Polaris submarines made dozens of visits to South Korea, sometimes two or three times per month, arms monitoring body the Federation of American Scientists said. The U.S. also kept hundreds of smaller tactical nuclear warheads in South Korea from the late 1950s until 1991, when the U.S. dramatically scaled back its atomic arsenal worldwide.

Within new NATO member Finland, neutral throughout the Cold War, there have been expressions of disquiet over the country becoming more involved in NATO nuclear planning. Denmark too held highly public reservations over atomic arms throughout the Cold War, periodically banning U.S. forces with them from its soil and pushing for direct references to them to be stripped from NATO strategic papers. The difference now, however, is the much lower global confidence that the U.S. will stick to its allies throughout the coming decades, worries supercharged by the presidency of Donald Trump, and quietly rising once again as he prepares another run for office in 2024.

Instead of relying on U.S. weapons, more nations may choose to embrace their own. * Peter Apps is a Reuters columnist writing on defence and security issues. He joined Reuters in 2003, reporting from southern Africa and Sri Lanka and on global defence issues. He has been a columnist since 2016. He is also the founder of a think tank, the Project for Study of the 21st Century, and, since 2016, has been a Labour Party activist and British Army reservist.

