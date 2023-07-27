Army chief visits Siachen to review operational preparedness; pays tributes to martyrs
- Country:
- India
Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday visited the Siachen Glacier and reviewed the operational preparedness, besides paying tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives at the world's highest battlefield.
The COAS interacted with the troops and lauded them for their tenacity and perseverance under the most challenging conditions.He exhorted them to continue working with same zeal and motivation, the Army said.
''General Manoj Pande #COAS visited frozen frontiers of #Siachen Glacier and reviewed the operational preparedness. #COAS also laid a wreath at #SiachenWarMemorial to honour the #Bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice at the World’s Highest Battlefield,'' it said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bravehearts
- Army
- COAS
- Siachen Glacier
- Manoj Pande
ALSO READ
Islamist militants kill four soldiers at Pakistani army base - army
Militants attack Pakistan military base, killing four soldiers - army
Army felicitates youth for helping retrieve bodies of two soldiers in J-K’s Poonch
Four soldiers killed in militant attack on Pakistani army base
Militants attack army garrison in Pakistan's Balochistan; 4 soldiers killed, 5 others injured