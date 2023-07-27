Left Menu

Army chief visits Siachen to review operational preparedness; pays tributes to martyrs

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:36 IST
Army chief visits Siachen to review operational preparedness; pays tributes to martyrs
Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday visited the Siachen Glacier and reviewed the operational preparedness, besides paying tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives at the world's highest battlefield.

The COAS interacted with the troops and lauded them for their tenacity and perseverance under the most challenging conditions.He exhorted them to continue working with same zeal and motivation, the Army said.

''General Manoj Pande #COAS visited frozen frontiers of #Siachen Glacier and reviewed the operational preparedness. #COAS also laid a wreath at #SiachenWarMemorial to honour the #Bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice at the World’s Highest Battlefield,'' it said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023