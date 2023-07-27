Left Menu

Maharashtra: Drugs worth Rs 1.29 crore seized from 4 Nigerians

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The police in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai have arrested four Nigerians, including two women, after a chase and recovered drugs worth Rs 1.29 crore from them, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about Nigerian drug traffickers, the police raided a residential locality in Kharghar on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said the official.

However, the four Nigerians attacked the police team and tried to escape. The cops arrested them after a chase, said senior inspector Rajiv Shejwal of Kharghar police station.

The police seized 1.2 kg of methaqualone, a sedative-hypnotic drug, worth Rs 1.29 crore and a few mobile phones from them, he said.

A case has been registered against the four under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

