Sri Lanka releases 15 Indian fishermen days after President Wickremesinghe's visit to India
As many as 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrived here on Thursday from Colombo, officials said. Transport arrangements were made and the fishermen were sent home on their arrival at the airport here, officials added.The release of the fishermen comes days after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghes official visit to India.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
As many as 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released by Sri Lanka arrived here on Thursday from Colombo, officials said. The fishermen were arrested recently by the neighbouring country for alleged poaching and they were lodged in a prison. Transport arrangements were made and the fishermen were sent home on their arrival at the airport here, officials added.
The release of the fishermen comes days after Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe's official visit to India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lankan
- Tamil Nadu
- Colombo
- Sri Lanka
- Ranil Wickremesinghe
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Sri Lankan President Sirisena pays Rs. 15 million in compensation to victims of 2019 Easter terror attacks
7th Deputy NSA Meeting of Colombo Security Conclave held in Maldives
Senior officials of Colombo Security Conclave review regional situation
Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes several parts of Chennai
67th TAAI Conference in Colombo highlights J-K's tourism