Shriram Finance reports a 26.6% jump in q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,712.19 cr
Shriram Finance Ltd, the flagship company of diversified conglomerate Shriram Group, on Thursday reported a 26.6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profits for the April-June 2023 quarter at Rs 1712.19 crore, the company said.
The company registered a consolidated net profit at Rs 1,351.62 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.
For the year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated net profit was Rs 6,020.03 crore.
The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 8,292.53 crore from Rs 7,138.25 crore registered a year ago.
For the year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated total income was at Rs 30,508.39 crore.
In a statement, the company said its consolidated Net Interest Income for the quarter increased to Rs 4,576.61 crore as against Rs 4,044.42 crore registered in the same period of last year.
The consolidated EPS (earnings per share) Basic increased by 26.12 per cent and stood at Rs 45.53 as compared to Rs 36.10 recorded in the same period of the previous year.
As on June 30, 2023, the total assets under management were at Rs 1,93,214.66 crore, the company said.
