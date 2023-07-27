Kanjawala hit and run case: Court orders framing of charges against 7 accused

A sessions court here Thursday ordered the framing of charges against seven accused in the hit-and-run case where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital on new year's day. Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur ordered the framing of charges against Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal and Mithun, who were in the offending car, under IPC sections 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 212 (harbouring offender). Amit Khanna has also been charged with negligent driving.

While discharging the three other co-accused- Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Ankush and Deepak Khanna- of the charge of criminal conspiracy, the court ordered framing of charges against the trio under IPC sections 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person), 34 (common intention), 201 and 212. ASJ Gaur has posted the matter for formal framing of charges on August 14. Police arrested Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2. Co-accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj, and Ankush, were subsequently given bail by a metropolitan magistrate's court, while the present court on May 13 granted the relief to Deepak Khanna. Delhi police had filed an 800-page charge sheet against the seven accused on April 1 and the case was later committed to a sessions court.

