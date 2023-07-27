Boy, 17, stabbed to death in Narela

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by two brothers in north Delhi's Narela area, police said on Thursday.

The accused and the victim lived in the same building and fought frequently, they said.

Police got a PCR call on Thursday at 2.14 am that a person was stabbed in his neck and stomach, they said.

A team which went to the spot found a man lying in a pool of blood. He was identified as Rahul, a resident of Swatantra Nagar in Narela.

Rahul was rushed to SRHC Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

According to police, two brothers, including a minor, had a row with Rahul Wednesday night which got violent.

During the fight, the younger of the two brothers held Rahul and his brother stabbed him with a knife, according to witnesses, the DCP said.

The knife and other incriminating material have been seized from the possession of the two brothers, both of which have been apprehended, police said.

A case has been registered at Narela Police Station and further investigation is in progress, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)