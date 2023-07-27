Akums gets DCGI nod for triple combination diabetes medication

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for triple combination diabetes medication.

Sitagliptin 100, Pioglitazone 15 and Metformin 1000/500 have been combined for the treatment of diabetes and offers a number of pharmacological advantages, the company said in a statement.

The combination drug is going to better serve anti-diabetic patients, who require better treatment without necessarily swallowing multiple drugs. Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Joint Managing Director Sandeep Jain noted that the renoprotective effects of drugs like metformin, coupled with the functional and corrective influence of pioglitazone on beta-cell and metabolic syndrome and the stability of Sitagliptin, make an effective solution for diabetes.

''As a brand, we will continue to introduce new combinations to help patients around the world get better,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)