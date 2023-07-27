Left Menu

Akums gets DCGI nod for triple combination diabetes medication

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:28 IST
Akums gets DCGI nod for triple combination diabetes medication
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for triple combination diabetes medication.

Sitagliptin 100, Pioglitazone 15 and Metformin 1000/500 have been combined for the treatment of diabetes and offers a number of pharmacological advantages, the company said in a statement.

The combination drug is going to better serve anti-diabetic patients, who require better treatment without necessarily swallowing multiple drugs. Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Joint Managing Director Sandeep Jain noted that the renoprotective effects of drugs like metformin, coupled with the functional and corrective influence of pioglitazone on beta-cell and metabolic syndrome and the stability of Sitagliptin, make an effective solution for diabetes.

''As a brand, we will continue to introduce new combinations to help patients around the world get better,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023