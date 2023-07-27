Left Menu

I think the wait of people of Srinagar and rest of Kashmir for peace has ended, he said.Sinha said development cannot happen in a disturbed area.When there will be peace, we can set new standards of development.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-07-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:29 IST
Street violence in J-K has ended: LG Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the street violence in Jammu and Kashmir has ended and an era of peace has dawned in the Union Territory.

He said there were elements who would frequently call for strikes in Kashmir, resulting in loss of business and academic opportunities.

''The street violence has ended in Jammu and Kashmir. Those people are not seen anymore who were responsible for the street violence. I understand that they were victims of some people,'' Sinha said, addressing a conference on Sufism here.

Referring to the Muharram procession which was allowed Thursday here after 33 years, he said, ''I am happy to tell you that today the 8th of Muharram procession was taken out after decades and concluded in Srinagar peacefully. It would be wrong to do any politics on religious events.'' The Lt Governor said some people often gave calls for a bandh for their personal benefits.

''Some calls were given from here and some from our neighbours. It would cause huge losses,'' he said.

He said peace has come now to Jammu and Kashmir and people can venture out late at night for shopping or recreation.

''Now, people go shopping to Polo View market at 10 pm or the kids go for an ice-cream along the Bund of (river) Jhelum while some play guitar or sing a song. I think the wait of people of Srinagar and rest of Kashmir (for peace) has ended,'' he said.

Sinha said development cannot happen in a disturbed area.

''When there will be peace, we can set new standards of development. There has never been, and never will be, any development in disturbed places. I want to request you all to contribute to this,'' he said.

Sinha said the youth of Kashmir have started to aspire and dream again.

''They have proved themselves not only locally and nationally but at the global level as well,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

