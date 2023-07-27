On stage with Putin, African Union chair calls for 'peaceful coexistence' of Russia and Ukraine

African Union chair Azali Assoumani appealed for "peaceful co-existence" between Russia and Ukraine in a speech at a Russia-Africa summit on Thursday, saying this would save the lives of those who depend on food supplies from the two countries.

Assoumani, president of Comoros, was speaking at a summit plenary session where he shared the stage with President Vladimir Putin.

Assoumani also said that the African Union "decisively" condemns a coup in Niger, and called for the release of President Mohamed Bazoum.

