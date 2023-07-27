Amazon workers at two UK fulfilment centres to strike in August
"In less than a year, our minimum pay has risen by 10% and by more than 37% since 2018," an Amazon spokesperson said. In June, the union said Amazon workers in Coventry, who had previously staged a series of walkouts since January, had voted in favour of six more months of industrial action.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's GMB trade union said on Thursday more than a thousand workers at two Amazon fulfilment centres in England would take strike action in early August in an ongoing pay dispute.
"This industrial action will spread further: it’s clear the fight for workers’ rights at Amazon is only just beginning,” GMB Senior Organiser Rachel Fagan said in a statement. Workers in Rugeley will walk out on Aug. 3-4 and staff in Coventry will take action on Aug. 4-5, the union said.
Amazon said they regularly review their pay to ensure they offer competitive wages and benefits. "In less than a year, our minimum pay has risen by 10% and by more than 37% since 2018," an Amazon spokesperson said.
In June, the union said Amazon workers in Coventry, who had previously staged a series of walkouts since January, had voted in favour of six more months of industrial action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bank of England says working on depositor protection at small banks
Bank of England says UK economy resilient to higher rates
Bank of England says UK economy resilient to higher rates
QUOTES-Bank of England's Bailey speaks about UK financial outlook
QUOTES-Bank of England's Bailey speaks about UK financial outlook