Man shoots self dead in UP's Saharanpur

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead with a country-made pistol in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Police suspected it to be a case of suicide and were conducting an investigation to ascertain the reasons behind it.

The man was identified as Sachin, a resident of Thaska village in Nanauta police station area of the district.

According to the police, Sachin shot himself dead on Wednesday night.

Hearing the sound of firing, Sachin's family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the police about it.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said a pistol and empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot.

