Sudanese army says its talks delegation returns to Sudan 'for consultations'
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 15:52 IST
The Sudanese army's delegation to talks in Jeddah has returned to Sudan "for consultations", the army said in a statement on Thursday.
The delegation will be ready to continue talks "once they resume after obstacles are overcome", the statement added.
