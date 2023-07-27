The Swedish state does not condone Koran burnings, foreign minister says
The Swedish state does not sanction or condone Koran burnings but they are permitted by Swedish freedom of speech laws, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday. Sweden has seen several protests in recent weeks where copies of the Koran have been damaged or burned, causing outrage among Muslims.
The Swedish state does not sanction or condone Koran burnings but they are permitted by Swedish freedom of speech laws, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Thursday. "In some countries there is a perception that the Swedish state is behind or condone this. We don't," Billstrom told reporters.
"These are acts committed by individuals, but they do it within the framework of freedom of speech laws," he said. Sweden has seen several protests in recent weeks where copies of the Koran have been damaged or burned, causing outrage among Muslims.
