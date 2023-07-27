Fadnavis assures action against Twitter handle posting offensive remarks against Phule; urges home buyers to visit MahaRERA website

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday told the legislative assembly that the police are in touch with Twitter India to identify those behind a handle that posted derogatory remarks against Savitribai Phule.

He also urged citizens to visit the website of MahaRERA before buying a property to ascertain if it is registered with the state housing regulator.

Responding to a question by NCP’s Jitendra Awhad during Question Hour, Fadnavis said the police have filed cases against the Twitter handle @bharadwajspeaks and digital platforms Indic Tales and Hindu Post that allegedly published derogatory articles about 19th-century social reformer Phule.

The deputy CM, who also holds the home portfolio, said the police are awaiting a reply from Twitter India and action will be taken after the identity of those behind the handle is established.

However, Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat took strong objection to Fadnavis’s reply. He asked, “What did Rahul Gandhi say that he was given a two-year jail sentence and why such non-action now (in matter pertaining to Phule)?” Thorat was referring to Gandhi’s conviction by a Surat court in March in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark which subsequently led to his disqualification as a Lok Sabha member.

The opposition staged a walkout in protest against Fadnavis’s reply. Condemning the opposition’s stand, the deputy CM said there can be no politics over the respect and dignity of an icon like Savitribai Phule.

In response to another question on illegal buildings in Dombivali, a township on Mumbai's outskirts, being claimed as structures certified by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), Fadnavis appealed to home buyers not to get swayed by advertisements.

“I request citizens not to buy any house without checking if it is RERA approved or not on the MahaRERA website. The website is very user-friendly,” Fadnavis said. He said a satellite imagery-based pilot project will be started to keep a tab on illegal constructions in Mumbai and Thane region, after a discussion with the chief minister.

