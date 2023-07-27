Russia's FSB says it foiled 'terror attack' on Black Sea warship, one sailor detained

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had thwarted a planned "terrorist attack" against one of the country's Black Sea Fleet warships and arrested a Russian sailor, Russian news agencies reported.

State-owned RIA quoted the FSB as saying the sailor had been detained in possession of two homemade bombs. It said he was also suspected of passing state secrets to Ukraine.

