Russia's FSB says it foiled 'terror attack' on Black Sea warship, one sailor detained
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had thwarted a planned "terrorist attack" against one of the country's Black Sea Fleet warships and arrested a Russian sailor, Russian news agencies reported.
State-owned RIA quoted the FSB as saying the sailor had been detained in possession of two homemade bombs. It said he was also suspected of passing state secrets to Ukraine.
