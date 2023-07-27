China's Xi says he is willing to deepen partnership with Indonesia - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:17 IST
China is willing to deepen its strategic cooperation with Indonesia, state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying on Thursday.
Xi made the remarks in a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, CCTV reported.
