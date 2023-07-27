Left Menu

Three smugglers held in Punjab's Gurdaspur, around 18 kg heroin recovered

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Punjab police busted an inter-state drug cartel and arrested three smugglers with around 18 kg heroin, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, who were transporting the heroin via Srinagar to Amritsar, were nabbed Wednesday late night at Gurdaspur, they added.

Sharing the details about the operation on Twitter, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, ''Big blow to narcotic smuggling networks, @PP_Gurdaspur busted an inter-state drug cartel and recovered 17.960 Kg Heroin with an arrest of 3 smugglers who were transporting it via #Srinagar to #Amritsar.'' An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Yadav added in his tweet.

Further investigation is underway to arrest more suspects involved in the drug cartel, the DGP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

