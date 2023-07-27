Japanese foreign minister Hayashi begins two-day India visit
- Country:
- India
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Hayashi will hold wide-ranging talks later in the day.
''A warm welcome to FM Hayashi of Japan @MofaJapan_en to India for the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue to be held later today,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.
''Wide-ranging discussions on various domains of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership on the agenda,'' he said.
It is Hayashi's second visit to India in the last five months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ripples of Fukushima: Hong Kong to ban Japanese products from areas that discharge radioactive water
Beijing says it warned Japanese fishing boat in waters near Japan-held islands claimed by China
China drives Japanese fishing ship from contested islands
Entertainment News Roundup: Exclusive-Worried about obscenity, India asks streamers for content checks; Without fanfare or PR, Japanese anime master Miyazaki's likely final film opens and more
China's top diplomat: 'Hyping up' China as threat inconsistent with sino-Japanese ties