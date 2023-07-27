Japanese foreign minister Hayashi begins two-day India visit

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Hayashi will hold wide-ranging talks later in the day.

''A warm welcome to FM Hayashi of Japan @MofaJapan_en to India for the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue to be held later today,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

''Wide-ranging discussions on various domains of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership on the agenda,'' he said.

It is Hayashi's second visit to India in the last five months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)