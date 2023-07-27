Left Menu

Japanese foreign minister Hayashi begins two-day India visit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:40 IST
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit with an aim to review and bolster Indo-Japan strategic ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Hayashi will hold wide-ranging talks later in the day.

''A warm welcome to FM Hayashi of Japan @MofaJapan_en to India for the 15th India-Japan Ministerial Strategic Dialogue to be held later today,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

''Wide-ranging discussions on various domains of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership on the agenda,'' he said.

It is Hayashi's second visit to India in the last five months.

