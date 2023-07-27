Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attacks near Bakhmut and in Zaporizhzhia region - TASS

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces were continuing what it called "unsuccessful" attacks across several fronts, state media said.

It said Russian forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks around the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, and north of Robotyne on the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

