Top Israeli court to hear appeal on key judges' panel in September
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:48 IST
Israel's Supreme Court will in September hear arguments against the government's failure to convene a panel for selecting judges which has been at the heart of a constitutional crisis, the political watchdog group behind the appeal said on Thursday.
The Supreme Court website showed a Sept 7 hearing of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel versus Justice Minister Yariv Levin, architect of a disputed judicial overhaul.
