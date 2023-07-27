Top Israeli court to hear appeal on key judges' panel in September

Israel's Supreme Court will in September hear arguments against the government's failure to convene a panel for selecting judges which has been at the heart of a constitutional crisis, the political watchdog group behind the appeal said on Thursday.

The Supreme Court website showed a Sept 7 hearing of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel versus Justice Minister Yariv Levin, architect of a disputed judicial overhaul.

