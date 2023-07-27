Left Menu

NIA makes 5th arrest in Maharashtra ISIS module case

The accused, identified as Dr Adnanali Sarkar, was taken into custody by the central agency following raids at his residence in the Kondhwa area of Pune, said the statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the Maharashtra ISIS module case, for promoting violent activities of the proscribed terrorist outfit, NIA said in a statement. This is the fifth arrest made by NIA in the Maharashtra ISIS module case.

The accused, identified as Dr Adnanali Sarkar, was taken into custody by the central agency following raids at his residence in the Kondhwa area of Pune, said the statement. According to NIA, Sarkar was involved in hatching a conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

The statement said NIA seized several incriminating materials, including electronic gadgets and documents related to ISIS, during searches at his residence.

The material exposed the accused person’s allegiance to ISIS and his role in promoting the outfit’s violent agenda by motivating and recruiting vulnerable youth, it said.

Sarkar was trying to disturb the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country, and wage a war against the Government of India as part of the ISIS conspiracy through its ‘Maharashtra ISIS module’, said NIA.

The agency on July 3 arrested four persons after conducting searches at several places in Mumbai, Thane and Pune in connection with the Maharashtra ISIS module case. The four were identified as Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh, alias Abu Nusaiba, from Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

