Left Menu

Civil society body writes to CJI, seeks probe into bad loan resolutions

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:56 IST
Civil society body writes to CJI, seeks probe into bad loan resolutions
  • Country:
  • India

A civil society forum has written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, urging him to initiate a suo motu judicial probe into the financial resolutions of bad loans involving massive haircuts taken by the banking system.

The forum - Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Manch- said the Supreme Court should initiate a probe into every such resolution in which ''colossal haircuts'' are involved. According to information obtained through RTI queries, the Indian banks had written off Rs 2.09 lakh crore during the last financial year, said the letter written by joint convenors of the forum Biswaranjan Ray and Soumya Datta.

''We are of the considered opinion that the humongous write-off of bad loans is tantamount to loot of the national exchequer by corporate wilful defaulters,'' the forum maintained.

It also alleged that the banks have also been taking 65-70 per cent haircuts through NCLAT/IBC resolutions, causing danger to the financial health of the banking system as a whole.

Claiming that the bad loan resolution system has ''failed miserably'', the forum in the letter said, ''We apprehend that there is a bigger canvas where both wilful defaulters and the entity which is buying the assets are beneficiaries of a systemic design to loot the national exchequer for the benefit of corporate houses.'' While the defaulting borrowers "get away'' without repaying debts, the buyers get access to the assets at ''a dirt-cheap price'', the forum said.

It also opposed the idea of privatisation of nationalised banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023