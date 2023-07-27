Left Menu

Russia arrests one of its own sailors over alleged plot to attack warship

Russia has arrested one of its own sailors over an alleged plot to carry out a "terrorist attack" against a warship in Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the FSB security service said on Thursday. It said the alleged plot was directed against "a ship...armed with high-precision weapons".

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 16:58 IST
Russia arrests one of its own sailors over alleged plot to attack warship
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has arrested one of its own sailors over an alleged plot to carry out a "terrorist attack" against a warship in Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the FSB security service said on Thursday.

It said the alleged plot was directed against "a ship...armed with high-precision weapons". The Black Sea Fleet is headquartered in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The suspect had been "recruited by a Ukrainian intelligence service" and was caught with two home-made bombs, the FSB said in a statement. He was also suspected of passing state secrets to Ukraine.

Russia has previously brought lesser charges, such as desertion, against some of its own servicemen. But the accusations against the sailor - which include possible charges of terrorism, treason, divulging state secrets and illegally possessing explosives, were of exceptional gravity. The statement gave no further details and it was not possible to independently verify the incident.

Separately, state media quoted the FSB earlier on Thursday as saying two alleged agents

for Ukrainian intelligence had been sentenced by a Russian court to 15 years each in a harsh-regime penal colony for espionage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023