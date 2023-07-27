Sub-inspector shoots and injures senior inside police station in MP's Rewa city

A sub-inspector on Thursday allegedly shot and injured his senior inside the Civil Lines police station in Rewa city of Madhya Pradesh, said an official.

Sub-inspector B R Singh opened fire at Inspector Hitendra Nath Sharma, in-charge of the Civil Lines police station, leaving him injured. Sharma was rushed to a private hospital, said the police official, but did not provide further details.

The reason behind the incident was not immediately known.

Asked what led to the firing incident, Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said he will provide details later.

When contacted over the phone and asked about the condition of Sharma, Rewa Deputy Inspector General of Police Mithlesh Shukla said, “I am in the hospital,” and did not speak further.

According to a local scribe who visited the hospital treating the inspector, he has sustained injury near his neck and is being operated upon.

