Top Israeli court to hear appeal on key judges' panel in September

Among proposed reforms is an expansion of the Judicial Appointments Committee to give the government more sway over picks for the bench. Amid opposition protests, that bill was suspended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in March. Despite a growing roster of unfilled court positions, Levin has declined to convene the committee in its unchanged format.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia commons
Israel's Supreme Court will in September hear arguments against the government's failure to convene a panel for selecting judges which has been at the heart of a constitutional crisis, the political watchdog group behind the appeal said on Thursday.

Despite a growing roster of unfilled court positions, Levin has declined to convene the committee in its unchanged format. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

