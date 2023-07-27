CBI arrests Delhi resident for cryptocurrency fraud on a Canadian national
27-07-2023
The CBI has arrested a Delhi resident for allegedly posing as a Canadian government official and coercing a citizen of that country into transferring assets to a cryptocurrency wallet and siphoning them off, officials said Thursday.
The CBI had seized Rs 1 crore from the premises of Sahil Pal during its searches conducted on Tuesday, they said.
A special court has sent Pal to CBI custody till July 29, the officials said.
