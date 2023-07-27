Left Menu

Police open fire to disperse TDP and YSRCP supporters involved in skirmish

A police inspector fired a round in the air to disperse rival political cadres from ruling YSRCP and TDP at a rally held by the opposition party in Vinukonda town of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

However, the situation is under control now while police officials have imposed Section 144 of CrPC to maintain peace and order.

Everything is under control and there is no issue now, Narsaraopeta sub-divisional police officer K V Mahesh told PTI, adding that the problem began when around 50 TDP supporters turned on the ruling party local legislator on noticing his car behind their rally.

As the TDP supporters were shouting at Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu of YSRCP for the recent police case registered against district TDP leader G V Anjaneyulu, some ruling party supporters milled around, Mahesh said.

Subsequently, the rival groups shouted at each other and pelted stones, creating a tense situation for about an hour that prompted the local police inspector to open fire, he said.

Mahesh said four to five persons were injured due to the stone pelting.

Following the firing, the charged situation came under control. However, the police official noted that TDP supporters did not take any official permission for the rally.

