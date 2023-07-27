Left Menu

1997 Uphaar fire tragedy: No subsisting charge, mortgage, loan on Uphaar Cinema premises, court told

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:18 IST
A Delhi court hearing a plea seeking the de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall, where 59 cinema-goers were killed in a massive blaze in 1997, has been told there are no subsisting charge, lien, mortgage, or loan on the premises located in Green Park Extension.

The submissions were made by Ansal Theatres and Club Hotels Private Ltd, whose former directors were real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal, who were convicted in the fire tragedy case, in an affidavit in support of its application seeking de-sealing of the cinema hall.

The affidavit was filed in response to an objection by Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) president Neelam Krishnamoorthy regarding the liability or loan on the theatre property.

''I say that there is no subsisting charge, lien, mortgage, or loan on the Uphaar Cinema premises located at Green Park Extension, New Delhi (subject matter of the captioned application),'' company's authorised representative Vinod Kumar Kumar Saigal said in the affidavit filed before Principal District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Garg.

The court is likely to pass an order on the application August 2.

During a hearing held on July 7, the court had noted the submission made by the CBI counsel who said he has no objection to the returning of the theatre to the applicant.

The Supreme Court had on April 27 allowed Ansal Theatres and Club Hotels Private Ltd to move the trial court for de-sealing of the cinema hall.

