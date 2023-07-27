Two held duping man of Rs 6 lakh
He disclosed that he provided details of his bank accounts, where the money was deposited, to his friend Tiwari on a commission basis, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said.Police conducted further raids in Delhi-NCR and arrested Tiwari. He made calls to the victim and used to operate the alleged bank accounts and withdrew the money through ATM cards, the DCP added.
- Country:
- India
Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a person of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of maturing his pending insurance policy, police said on Thursday.
The accused have been identified as Ashwani Tiwari (33), a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Sahil Malhotra (25), a resident of Murthal in Haryana, they said.
A case was registered on April 21 after a man filed a complaint that an unidentified person called him about his pending insurance policy. On his instruction, the complainant transferred Rs 6 lakh in the bank accounts of the fraudster, a senior police officer said.
Once the caller received the money, he ceased the communication with the victim and switched off his mobile phone, the officer said.
During investigation, police raided many places in Murthal, Sonipat, Haryana and nabbed Malhotra. He disclosed that he provided details of his bank accounts, where the money was deposited, to his friend Tiwari on a commission basis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
Police conducted further raids in Delhi-NCR and arrested Tiwari. He made calls to the victim and used to operate the alleged bank accounts and withdrew the money through ATM cards, the DCP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tiwari
- Delhi-NCR
- Faizabad
- Sonipat
- Murthal
- Murthal in
- Sahil Malhotra
- Uttar
- Rs 6
- Malhotra
- Ashwani Tiwari
- Haryana
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham Yatra stopped due to heavy rains
3 drown as car falls into river in Uttarakhand's Pauri
Uttarakhand CM offering help to HP instead of dealing with situation in own state: AAP
'Avoid unnecessary travel': Dhami amid heavy rains in Uttarakhand
Arun Kumar Tripathi appointed acting VC of Uttarakhand Ayurveda University