Two held duping man of Rs 6 lakh

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping a person of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of maturing his pending insurance policy, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani Tiwari (33), a resident of Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Sahil Malhotra (25), a resident of Murthal in Haryana, they said.

A case was registered on April 21 after a man filed a complaint that an unidentified person called him about his pending insurance policy. On his instruction, the complainant transferred Rs 6 lakh in the bank accounts of the fraudster, a senior police officer said.

Once the caller received the money, he ceased the communication with the victim and switched off his mobile phone, the officer said.

During investigation, police raided many places in Murthal, Sonipat, Haryana and nabbed Malhotra. He disclosed that he provided details of his bank accounts, where the money was deposited, to his friend Tiwari on a commission basis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Police conducted further raids in Delhi-NCR and arrested Tiwari. He made calls to the victim and used to operate the alleged bank accounts and withdrew the money through ATM cards, the DCP added.

