China open to deepen partnership with Indonesia, says Xi - state media

China is willing to deepen its strategic cooperation with Indonesia, state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, CCTV reported. Widodo is visiting China to attend the opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

China and Indonesia should ensure the high-standard completion of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway as it nears commercial operation, Xi told Widodo. The high-speed rail, a flagship project of the Indonesian president and part of China's Belt and Road Initiative, was set back by budgetary problems and already four years behind schedule.

"The two sides should make every effort to do a good job in the last kilometre of construction and ensure the high standard and high quality of the project," Xi said. China is also willing to expand imports of Indonesian bulk commodities and agriculture products, said Xi.

He also highlighted areas for cooperation such as new energy automobiles as well as smart cities.

