Putin says Ukrainian attacks in Zaporizhzhia intensified but without success
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:37 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Ukrainian attacks had intensified in recent days, primarily on the frontline running through Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region.
Speaking to Russian TV on the margins of a Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, Putin said that Ukraine had not enjoyed success on any part of the front.
