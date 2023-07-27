Left Menu

A gunfight broke out between two groups of people in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least one house was also torched during the shootout which took place in Phoubakchao Ikhai area, around 50 kilometres from the state capital Imphal.

As the two sides were engaged in the shootout, the police personnel intervened to disperse the mobs, officials said.

The house located at nearby Tera Khongsangbi was set on fire during the attack. It was not clear whether there was any casualty.

Ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

