Left Menu

Unacceptable: India on China issuing stapled visas to some sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh

This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions, Bagchi said.He said this at a media briefing when asked whether a number of sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh were issued stapled visas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 17:37 IST
Unacceptable: India on China issuing stapled visas to some sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday described as ''unacceptable'' China issuing stapled visas to some sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh and asserted that it reserves the right to ''suitably respond'' to such actions.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has already lodged its ''strong protest'' with the Chinese side on the matter.

Bagchi said it has come to the government's notice that stapled visas were issued to some Indian citizens who were to represent the country at an international sporting event in China. ''This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions,'' Bagchi said.

He said this at a media briefing when asked whether a number of sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh were issued stapled visas. ''Our long-standing and consistent position is that there should be no discrimination or differential treatment on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports,'' Bagchi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023