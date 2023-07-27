Boy held for raping, kidnapping teenage girl in UP's Ballia

A 15-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly kidnapping and raping a teenage girl from his neighbourhood in the Bansdih Police Station area, police said on Thursday. A complaint in the matter was lodged by the mother of the 16-year-old girl on Tuesday. According to her allegations, the boy had kidnapped her daughter on July 19.

''The minor girl was recovered by the police from near the house of the accused. On the identification of the girl we held the accused boy,'' Station House Officer Raj Kapoor Singh said. The boy was apprehended and booked under the sections of IPC and POCSO Act, Singh said, adding, he has been handed over to the Juvenile court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)