UPSC granted option to the candidates to change and appear in any of Centres: Dr Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh also said that Staff Selection Commission has three (3) centres viz, lmphal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul for conducting various exams in Manipur.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, UPSC granted option to the candidates, who had opted Imphal as a Centre, to change and appear in any of the Centres, viz., Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that this option was provided in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 (held on 28.05.2023) and in the Recruitment Tests for Accounts Officer/ Enforcement Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) (held on 02.07.2023).

Dr Jitendra Singh also said that Staff Selection Commission has three (3) centres viz, lmphal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul for conducting various exams in Manipur. However, for Multi-Tasking (Non-Tech.) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022, the candidates of Manipur were provided with alternative options of centres, such as Aizawl, Kohima etc. in the North-East. Further, candidates were also given options for change of centre of their preference anywhere in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

