Man who fatally shot British police officer jailed for life

A man who fatally shot a London police officer inside a custody unit was on Thursday sentenced to a whole life order in prison. Louis De Zoysa, 25, was found guilty last month of murdering Matt Ratana after the shooting in a police station in Croydon, south London in September 2020.

De Zoysa had been stopped and arrested after police found ammunition and cannabis in his car, but they did not realise he was carrying an antique firearm in a holster under his armpit. At the police station, De Zoysa managed to produce the gun despite being handcuffed behind his back, and fired four shots, also shooting himself in the incident. He was charged two months subsequently, once he had recovered.

Ratana, a long serving police officer who was originally from New Zealand, was fatally injured in the incident. A whole life order means De Zoysa will never be released from prison, except in exceptional compassionate circumstances.

