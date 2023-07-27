Left Menu

Man who fatally shot British police officer jailed for life

A man who fatally shot a London police officer inside a custody unit was on Thursday sentenced to a whole life order in prison. At the police station, De Zoysa managed to produce the gun despite being handcuffed behind his back, and fired four shots, also shooting himself in the incident.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:03 IST
Man who fatally shot British police officer jailed for life
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man who fatally shot a London police officer inside a custody unit was on Thursday sentenced to a whole life order in prison. Louis De Zoysa, 25, was found guilty last month of murdering Matt Ratana after the shooting in a police station in Croydon, south London in September 2020.

De Zoysa had been stopped and arrested after police found ammunition and cannabis in his car, but they did not realise he was carrying an antique firearm in a holster under his armpit. At the police station, De Zoysa managed to produce the gun despite being handcuffed behind his back, and fired four shots, also shooting himself in the incident. He was charged two months subsequently, once he had recovered.

Ratana, a long serving police officer who was originally from New Zealand, was fatally injured in the incident. A whole life order means De Zoysa will never be released from prison, except in exceptional compassionate circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023