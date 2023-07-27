Putin says fighting in southeastern Ukraine has intensified, with heavy losses for Kyiv's forces

The fighting in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine has "intensified significantly," Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

A Western official had said earlier that Kyiv has launched a major push to dislodge Russia's troops in the area.

Putin, who is in St. Petersburg for a summit of African leaders, praised the "heroism" with which Russian soldiers repelled Ukrainian attacks and claimed that Moscow's troops not only destroyed multiple pieces of military equipment but also inflicted heavy losses to Kyiv's forces.

His claims could not be independently verified. A video of Putin's remarks was posted on Telegram by a state TV reporter Pavel Zarubin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)