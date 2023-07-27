Left Menu

Army personnel shoots brother dead in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:26 IST
Army personnel shoots brother dead in Jaipur
An Army personnel allegedly shot dead his younger brother here over a dispute, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Bindayaka area here on Wednesday night when Dhir Singh (43) had an argument with his younger brother Heera Singh (40), SHO Bhupendra Singh said.

As the argument escalated, Dhir Singh allegedly fired at his brother with his licensed rifle and the bullet got stuck in the shoulder of Heera Singh, who eventually died due to profuse bleeding, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, the police said.

A case has been registered against Dhir Singh under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, they added.

The accused, a soldier in the Indian Army, had come here on leave only a month ago, the SHO said, adding that he has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. A 12-bore licensed rifle and two shells have been recovered from the accused, the SHO said.

