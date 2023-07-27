Future Generali ties up with JM Financial to expand insurance product offering, market

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd. on Thursday announced its partnership with JM Financial Services to expand its product offerings and market presence across the country.

''The partnership will capitalise on the strengths of both organisations, with an amalgamation of innovative products offered by Future Generali India Life Insurance and comprehensive distribution capabilities of JM Financial Services, creating synergies that will empower individuals, families, and businesses to secure their financial future,'' according to a release.

As part of this partnership, Future Generali will gain access to JM Financial Services' distribution channels, which include 54 branches, 725 business affiliates, and over 9,000 active financial distributors.

This will enable Future Generali India Life Insurance to reach a larger customer base of 2.20 lakh and cater to the diverse needs of individuals, corporations, and financial institutions, it said.

Bruce de Broize, Managing Director and CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance, said, ''We are excited about the potential this alliance holds and how it will strengthen our dedication to ensuring financial security for customers, making insurance more accessible and affordable for all segments of society.'' Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd, a Mumbai-based firm, has presence in 1,300-plus owned and partnered locations in India.

''We are happy to partner ...and are confident that our strategic alliance will enable value creation across the board,'' Dimplekumar Shah, Managing Director & Co Head - Equity Broking Group at JM Financial Services, said.

JM Financial is an integrated and diversified financial services group.

