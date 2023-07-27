Left Menu

Four family members of army personnel went missing from Rajouri, traced in Haridwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:58 IST
Four family members of army personnel went missing from Rajouri, traced in Haridwar
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of an army personnel's family went missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and were later traced in Uttar Pradesh's Haridwar following a search operation by police, officials said.

All four persons were reunited with the family in Rajouri on Thursday, they said.

A team of police received information that family members of a serving army personnel i.e. his wife and three children had gone missing from their house in Rajouri on July 23, police said.

A team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mudassir Hussain led the search operation, they said.

After registration of a missing report, the police team conducted searches and finally managed to trace the missing family members from Haridwar in UP, they said.

Police said they have now been reunited with the family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023