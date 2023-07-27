Indonesia president says China sees ASEAN as central to peace in Indo-Pacific
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that China sees the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as central to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
He made the remarks while visiting China to attend the opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.
