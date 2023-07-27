CBI to take over Manipur sexual assault case: Officials
A video of the May 4 incident involving the two women went viral over social media earlier this month, sparking nationwide outrage.The opposition seized the opportunity to corner the Modi government over the issue which has rocked the Monsoon session of Parliament since it began on July 20.
- Country:
- India
The CBI will probe the case of sexual assault on two women who were stripped and paraded by a mob in Manipur and the government will seek its trial outside the state, officials said on Thursday.
The trial would be sought to be held in a court in neighbouring Assam, they said.
The officials also said the Union Home Ministry is in touch with both Meitei and Kuki groups and talks are in an advanced stage to restore normalcy in Manipur. The nearly three-month-long ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed over 160 lives. A video of the May 4 incident involving the two women went viral over social media earlier this month, sparking nationwide outrage.
The opposition seized the opportunity to corner the Modi government over the issue which has rocked the Monsoon session of Parliament since it began on July 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuki
- Manipur
- Modi
- Parliament
- Monsoon
ALSO READ
Manipur violence: Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum extends apology to Kuki Zo people for "misguidance, conflict with Meitei people"
Manipur MLAs urge Amit Shah to restore peace, normalcy in state after violence
Security forces finding it difficult to operate in violence-hit areas without AFSPA: Officials in Manipur
Police issues stern warning for misusing Manipur Commando uniform by rioters
It is absolutely our internal matter: India ahead of debate in EU parliament on Manipur situation