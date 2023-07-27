UN chief demands release of Niger's president
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:14 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres demanded on Thursday that those detaining Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum release him "immediately and unconditionally."
"Stop obstructing the democratic governance of the country and respect the rule of law," Guterres told reporters.
