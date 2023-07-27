Left Menu

Delhi: Man arrested for duping bank of Rs 2 crore by submitting forged property documents

Police arrested a man who allegedly mortgaged property after forging its ownership documents to take a loan of Rs two crore from a bank, officials said on Thursday. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused took a loan and initially paid the EMIs. Later, he stopped the payment and the account was declared NPA, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 19:16 IST
Delhi: Man arrested for duping bank of Rs 2 crore by submitting forged property documents
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested a man who allegedly mortgaged property after forging its ownership documents to take a loan of Rs two crore from a bank, officials said on Thursday. A case was registered on the complaint of the chief manager of a public sector bank having a branch at Karol Bagh. He had made allegations against Mohammad Saleem Khan and Deepa Batra, a senior police officer said. It has been alleged that Khan as proprietor of SK Enterprises had availed credit facility of Rs 2,00,00,000 from the complainant bank. In order to secure the credit facility, a property at Old Rajinder Nagar in the name of Deepa Batra was offered as collateral, the officer said. The account was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) on December 27, 2017. During further proceedings by the complainant bank, it was revealed that the copy of the title deed which was deposited with the bank was found to be forged and fabricated and the same property was mortgaged with some other bank also, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram Porwal said. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused took a loan and initially paid the EMIs. Later, he stopped the payment and the account was declared NPA, police said. Technical surveillance was initiated to trace Khan and it emerged that he may come to Tis Hazari court to consult his counsel in some matter. He was arrested outside the court on Tuesday, Porwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023