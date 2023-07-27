Delhi: Man arrested for duping bank of Rs 2 crore by submitting forged property documents

Police arrested a man who allegedly mortgaged property after forging its ownership documents to take a loan of Rs two crore from a bank, officials said on Thursday. A case was registered on the complaint of the chief manager of a public sector bank having a branch at Karol Bagh. He had made allegations against Mohammad Saleem Khan and Deepa Batra, a senior police officer said. It has been alleged that Khan as proprietor of SK Enterprises had availed credit facility of Rs 2,00,00,000 from the complainant bank. In order to secure the credit facility, a property at Old Rajinder Nagar in the name of Deepa Batra was offered as collateral, the officer said. The account was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) on December 27, 2017. During further proceedings by the complainant bank, it was revealed that the copy of the title deed which was deposited with the bank was found to be forged and fabricated and the same property was mortgaged with some other bank also, Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Vikram Porwal said. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused took a loan and initially paid the EMIs. Later, he stopped the payment and the account was declared NPA, police said. Technical surveillance was initiated to trace Khan and it emerged that he may come to Tis Hazari court to consult his counsel in some matter. He was arrested outside the court on Tuesday, Porwal said.

